Sikh techie subjected to hate crime with hair cut with knife and beaten up in US

NEW YORK,Oct8: “Cut his f*****g hair,” yelled a group of men before brutally attacking a Sikh American, knocking off his turban and cutting his unshorn hair with a knife.

Maan Singh Khalsa, 41, an IT professional in California, was driving home on the night of September 25 when a group of men in car threw a beer can at his vehicle. Shouting that his hair be cut off, the men pulled his head out of the window, and cut a fistful of his hair with a knife, alleged Mr Khalsa.

The incident later prompted a civil rights organisation to demand a hate crime investigation into the incident.

“Khalsa drove away from the scene but the men followed him and assaulted him through his open car window, knocking off his Sikh turban and hitting his face repeatedly,” according to a statement from The Sikh Coalition, the nation’s largest Sikh civil rights organisation.

Mr Khalsa said there were “five to six white males in their late 20s to early 30s” who abused him and three of them then attacked him physically.

Mr Khalsa sustained injuries to his fingers, hands, eye and teeth.

The Sikh Coalition has written to the Richmond Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office on behalf of Mr Khalsa, urging authorities to conduct a hate crime investigation and prosecution in the case.

“The attackers caused physical injuries and deep harm when they targeted my Sikh faith,” Mr Khalsa said in a press statement released by the Sikh Coalition.

“I urge a thorough investigation so we can address the tide of violence and bigotry in this country.”

