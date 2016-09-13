Sikkim tops cleanliness survey among rural areas

Gangtok, September 13: Sikkim has been adjudged the cleanest state in the country on the condition of sanitation in rural areas and its four districts have been ranked among top ten districts in the country in sanitation and cleanliness according to latest report ‘Swachh Survekshan Gramin 2016’ released by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

Sikkim scored the highest ranking of 98.2 per cent on a scale of 100 in the ranking given on the basis of percentage of households having sanitary toilets according to the report released by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation, reports deccanchronicle.com.

Sikkim scored 100 percent marks on scale of 100 in the ranking given on the basis of percentage of people using household/ community toilet out of household having toilets.

According to report released by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation all four districts of Sikkim have been ranked among top 10 districts of the country among all the four sanitation parameters of the survey among shortlisted 75 best performing districts in rural India which were evaluated at different level of cleanliness, hygenie and sanitation under Swachh Survekshan 2016 .

West Sikkim district, East Sikkim district , South Sikkim district and North Sikkim districts scored the ranking of 96.4(ninety six point four),93.7(ninety three point seven),93.0(ninety three) and 90.7(ninety Point seven) respectively on the scale of 100 marks under Swachh Survekshan 2016 ranking among 53 best performing districts in Plains states and 22 best performing Districts in North East and Special Category states in the country selected by the ministry .

The report also said all 6,10,577 inhabitants in Sikkim have latrines with high sanitation and hygiene standards and 100 percent people of the Sikkim are using household /community toilets in the state while 98.2 percent household are having sanitary toilets and again 98.2 percent of household are having access to sanitary toilets and are also using them.

Chief Minister Pawan Chamling launched the community-led sanitation campaign in 1999 for achieving full sanitation in 7,096 sq km area of the state, covering both rural and urban areas in all four districts.

“Sikkim is the only state which has achieved open defecation free status in the country so far . All the 446 Sikkim villages in four districts and 16 sub divisions have been declared as open defecation free villages as per guidelines of Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation,” said Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling.

A certificate to this effect was awarded by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 65thPlenary session of the North East Council on 27th May 2016 at Shillong, Meghalaya.

The State Government has constructed a total of 1,05,311 individual household latrines. Provision for toilet has been made mandatory for each household which has been linked to government grants and facilities.

“The State has received two national awards for Swacch Bharat Mission Gramin and the Prime Minister’s award for excellence in public administration was awarded to the West District on Civil Services Day at New Delhi on April 21. A total of 2,682 schools have been covered under the total sanitation programme to benefit girl children and boys in government schools,” he added.

Chief Minister Chamling said that the state government has been made mandatory to possess a functional sanitary toilet at home for any candidate filing nomination for contesting Panchayat elections and Possession of a functional sanitary toilet for a household is mandatory for availing of any kind of benefit/grants from the Government .

Sikkim is the first Nirmal Rajya in the country, to have achieved 100% physical coverage in rural Households, schools, aganwadis, institutional and community toilets, Former President Pratibha Devisingh Patil conferred the Nirmal Rajya Award on Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling on December 8, 2008 for successful implementation of a demand-driven and people-centered sanitation programme and 163 panchayats in the state have been conferred monetary rewards ‘Nirmal Gram Puruskar’ for developing sufficient sanitation facilities of adequate quality in their respective areas ODF Villages across India.

According to report released by Ministry of Drinking water and sanitation , west Sikkim district was ranked as second in cleanliness in the country and scored 96.4 score out of 100 overall score . 95 percent household in the districts are having access to safe toilets and using them and scored 38.1 out of total 40 marks .97 percent of household in the districts were having no litter around and scored 29.0 marks out of overall total 30 marks . 98 percent public places in the district were found with no litter in the surrounding and scored 19.5 marks out of overall score of 20 marks . 98 percent household in the district were having no stagnant waste water around and scored 9.8 marks out of total 10 marks .The West Sikkim District scored the ranking of 96.4 per cent on a scale of 100

According to report released by Ministry of Drinking water and sanitation,The East District was ranked fourth in cleanliness in the country with 98 percent household having access to safe toilets and using them and scored 39.0 marks out of total 40. around 92 percent of household in the districts were having no litter around and scored 27.7 marks out of overall total 30 marks Around 88 percent public places in the district were found with no litter in the surrounding and scored 17.5 marks out of overall score of 20 marks . 95 percent household in the district were having no stagnant waste water around and scored 9.5 marks out of total 10 marks .The East Sikkim District scored the ranking of 93.7 per cent on a scale of 100

According to report released by Ministry of Drinking water and sanitation,The south District was ranked sixth in cleanliness in the country with 97% household having access to safe toilets and using them and scored 38.6 marks out of total 40. Around 88 % of household in the districts were having no litter around them and scored 26.5 marks out of overall total 30 marks Around 90 % public places in the district were found with no litter in the surrounding and scored 18.0 marks out of overall score of 20 marks . 99% household in the district were having no stagnant waste water around and scored 9.9 marks out of total 10 marks . South Sikkim District scored the ranking of 93.0 per cent on a scale of 100.

According to report released by Ministry of Drinking water and sanitation, The north Sikkim District was ranked eighth in cleanliness in the country with 92% household having access to safe toilets and using them and scored 36.9 marks out of total 40. Around 91 % of household in the districts were having no litter around them and scored 27.3 marks out of overall total 30 marks Around 85% public places in the district were found with no litter in the surrounding and scored 17.0 marks out of overall score of 20 marks . 95% household in the district were having no stagnant waste water around and scored 9.5 marks out of total 10 marks . North Sikkim District scored the ranking of 90.7 per cent on a scale of 100

Chief Minister Chamling said that it has been made mandatory for all Gram Sabhas to take up sanitation as a top priority on their agenda and said that the State Government has amended the Panchayati Raj Act making it mandatory for the PRI members to construct toilets of their own in their households, failing which, the nominations of the PRI members for Panchayat elections are rejected.

For successfully implementing the programme, 27 GPUs of Sikkim were for the first time, awarded the prestigious ‘Nirmal Gram Puruskar’ by President Pranab Mukherjee in May 2007.