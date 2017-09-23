Silver pompano looks and tastes just like the pomfret to be in Bengali diet

Kolkata, Sep 23: The State Fisheries Development Corporation Ltd. (SFDC) has started the large-scale culture of the silver pompano fish. This would make the fish, which normally sells at high prices, affordable for many, a SFDC official here today said. Silver pompano looks and tastes just like the pomfret but costs Rs 100 more per kilogram; hence there is a high demand for it just as there is for pomfret.

A research institute in Kochi has supplied the initial group of 15,000 hatchlings to start the cultivation, to a State Government hatchery in Alampur in Purba Medinipur district. The fishes would achieve a weight of 500 to 600 grams in three months, after which they would be brought to the open market to be sold. The first batch is expected to arrive in the markets in November this year.

Initially, only the SFDC will sell the fishes. Later on, private hatchery owners would be given permission to rear and sell these fishes. The cultivation of these fishes was started on an experimental scale a year back at the Alampur hatchery, whose success prompted the government to start cultivation on a large scale.