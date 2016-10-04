Silver Screen Superstar Sonakshi Sinha In Fabulous new avatar on ‘Hello’ Magazine

Mumbai, Oct 04: Sonakshi Sinha is seen confident and glamorous as she poses for the cover shoot of Hello! Indo-Arabia magazine.

The official Instagram page for the quarterly Hello! magazine in the Middle East recently posted the cover picture for the Autumn issue of 2016, where the 29-year-old Bollywood beauty looked stunning in a blue embroidered, sweetheart neckline, thigh high slit gown.

The caption alongside read, “Bollywood beauty #SonakshiSinha shares the secrets behind her style transformation in our exclusive shoot. #HelloIndoArabia’s #Autumn 2016 issue.”

In the simple yet elegant look, the actress had paired the look with gold hoop style earrings and stacked bracelets leaving her hair down an almost makeup-free face.

The magazine cover also features the ‘Dabangg’ star with written words that say, “SILVER SCREEN SUPERSTAR SONAKSHI SINHA IN A FABULOUS NEW FASHION AVATAR.”

The ‘Akira’ star will next be seen opposite John Abraham in ‘Force 2,’an action thriller film directed by Abhinay Deo.

