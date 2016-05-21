Simhastha Kumbh Mela’s third ‘shahi snan’ begins

Ujjain (MP), May 21: The third and the last ‘shahi snan’ (royal bath) of month-long Simhastha-Kumbh Mela began early today with Naga sadhus of akharas venturing into the holy Shipra river chanting Har Har Mahadev.

A sea of humanity converged from several parts of the country to take the holy dip on the occasion.

All roads in Ujjain are packed with devotees jostling with each other to reach on the banks of Shipra river for the holy dip.

Today is the last day of the month-long Simhastha mela.

Ramghat has been decked up for the holy dip where the Naga sadhus of Juna, Agni and Aahvan akharas have been taking royal dip with their flags, deities and traditional symbols since the early morning.

People took Darshan of Lord Mahakal, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country.