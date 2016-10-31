SIMI Terrorist Group : 10 Things To Know About these group

New Delhi, Oct 31: It had been found that the terrorists used steel plates and glass to slit the throat of Bhopal Central jail’s head constable and lated used bed sheet to make rope out of it and crossed the walls of the prison.

SIMI is a banned terror outfit in the country for its alleged involvement in various terror activities. Here are 10 things to know about this outfit:

Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) is a banned Islamist student organisation that was formed in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, on 25 April, 1977.

It originally emerged as a student wing of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH).

Mohammad Ahmadullah Siddiqi was its founding president.

SIMI was first banned on 27 September 2001 immediately following the September 11 attacks in the United States.

It was briefly unbanned in August 2008, but banned again in the same year on national security grounds.

In 2014, the Centre renewed the ban imposed on the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) under the Unlawful Activites (Prevention) Act for another five years, saying that if the outfit’s activities were not curbed, it would reorganize its absconding activists and threaten the integrity and security of the country.

Prosecution charges against its members were under the provisions of [Terrorist And Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA), the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

While the organisation ceased to exist formally, it took the route adopted by other terrorist outfits and began operating under new names.

Reports also suggest that in some states like Uttar Pradesh where it had a strong presence, SIMI acquired new names for every district.

Some analysts believe that Indian Mujahideen (IM) is a militant branch of SIMI while others say that the two groups are distinct although linked.