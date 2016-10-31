SIMI Terrorists Jail Break : NIA to probe, Says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal, Oct 31 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Monday that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the jailbreak involving eight terrorists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

All eight terrorists of the outlawed SIMI who escaped from the Bhopal Central Jail in the early hours of Monday were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of the city, the state police said.

“All eight SIMI terrorists were killed in an encounter near Manikhedi Pathar village,” a senior police officer told IANS.