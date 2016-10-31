SIMI Terrorists : Vagamon SIMI camp case accused among killed in encounter

Bhopal, Oct 31 : One among the eight terrorists of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), who were killed in a gunfight on the outskirts of the city, is an accused in the notorious Vagamon SIMI camp case.

NIA has confirmed that 31st accused in the Vagamon SIMI camp case Mehboob Sheikh alias Guddu is among the SIMI activists killed in the encounter.

Mehboob had escaped from the jail after the evidence collection in the Vagamon SIMI camp case in Kerala. Following this incident, he was again nabbed from Telangana.

The case is that the banned organisation organised a camp in 2007. The case was taken over by the NIA in 2009. Four out of the 38 accused in the case are Kerala natives.

Meanwhile, investigators said four of the eight SIMI activists, who were killed in an encounter had learned bomb-making in Bijnor and escaped from here after an accidental explosion.

According to police sources here, an explosion occurred in a house in Jaatan Colony here on September 12, 2014. By the time police reached the spot, the six persons living in the house had escaped.

The six persons, who were living in the house, were identified as SIMI activists Aslam, Ejaz, Zakir, Amzad, Sallu alias Salik and Mehboob.

On investigation it was found that the SIMI activists were trying to make bomb with matchstick heads when the explosion occurred. Mehboob was injured in the incident.

While Aslam and Ejaz were killed in an encounter in Telangana on April 3, 2015, Zakir, Amzad, Salik and Mehboob were killed this morning by Madhya Pradesh Police near Bhopal.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Sahni said a case of sedition and under other serious charges is pending against them.

(With agency inputs)