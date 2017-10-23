Simple steps to link your Aadhaar Number with PF Account online

New Delhi, October 23: Are you worried about how to link your Provident Fund account with your Aadhaar? The, now there is a solution. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization recently launched a new online facility for its subscribers to link their 12-digit unique Aadhaar number with their Universal (portable PF) Account Number (UAN).

Now, the Aadhaar number has become as a single identity document that can help individuals avail a number of government schemes. So by this new facility subscribers can get an access to a host of online services. so, this would facilitate the members, a better and speedy EPFO services.

How to link Aadhaar with UAN account online

The facility is available at the official website http://www.epfindia.gov.in/site_en. On the left-hand side of the website, click on the Online services option. Under the online services option, you will see e-KYC Portal option, click on it. A new window will appear where you will be asked to LINK UAN AADHAAR.

Click on the LINK UAN AADHAAR option. Then, a new window will open asking your details. (Mobile number, UAN number) A One-Time Password will be sent to the mobile number linked with UAN. After the One-Time Password verification, members will have to provide Aadhaar number. Another One-Time Password will be sent to his/her mobile/email linked with Aadhaar.

After the One-Time Password verification, if UAN details are matched with Aadhaar, then UAN will be linked with Aadhaar. After the linking process is over, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization members may avail online services linked with Aadhaar.