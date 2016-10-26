Simpson’s writer and producer Kevin Curran dies at 59

Los Angeles,Oct26:Kevin Curran, a six-time Emmy-winning writer and producer who worked on shows like “Late Night With David Letterman” and “The Simpsons”, died at his home here after a long illness. He was 59.

Curran died on Tuesday, reports variety.com.

He graduated from Harvard College in 1979, where he served as an editor for the Harvard Lampoon. While at Harvard, Curran met Al Jean, who would go on to become the showrunner of “The Simpsons”.

Curran had been a part of “The Simpsons” since 2001, most recently serving as co-executive producer.

“He was one of the funniest guys I ever met. He also had one of the sweetest, biggest hearts. He really was a terrific guy,” Jean said.

In addition, Curran won three consecutive Emmys from 1985-87 as part of the writing team on “Late Night With David Letterman”.

In the 1990s, he worked on “Married With Children”.

Curran is survived by a son and a daughter that he had with his former partner, authorHelen Fielding.