Since when did Indian govt start accepting Dinkoism for a visa application?

| By : Megha Thomas

Happy was Partha Sarathy, an American born Indian when the Indian government accepted his e-visa application on the first go with his religion mentioned as Dinkoism. Partha arrived at Mumbai today morning with the e-visa he applied. Little did he know our government began thinking out of box!

“Thank you government of India for accepting (or at least not rejecting) my Dinkoism religion on the India e-visa application form,” says an overwhelming Partha Sarathy on his Facebook account.

Dinkoism or the Dinkoist religion, is a parody religion and a social movement that emerged and evolved on social networks organized by independent welfare groups from Kerala. Although adherents describe Dinkoism as a genuine religion, it is described by the media as a parody religion.

The religion purports to worship the great Dinkan, a comic book creation. Dinkoists celebrate the fictional mouse character as their God for the supposed purpose of exposing the fallacies and practices of traditional religions. Dinkan is a comic superhero mouse which appeared in 1983 in a no-longer active children’s magazine Balamangalam.