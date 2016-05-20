Sincerity critical for ‘normalising ties’ with India: Pakistan

Lahore, May 20: The Islamabad Foreign Office said yesterday that sincerity was critical for normalisation of the tense relations between Pakistan and India. “Normalisation of relations between Pakistan and India will require sincere efforts, good faith and commitment from both countries,” Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria said at his weekly media briefing. According to Dawn, his comments came a day after Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Gautam Bambawale told media that New Delhi was ready for talks with Pakistan. The two countries had agreed in December last to resume their bilateral peace process under the name of ‘Comprehensive Bilateral Dialogue’ (CBD), but no progress could be made in that direction because of the Pathankot attack. There was the hope that Foreign Secretary Aizaz Chaudhry’s visit to Delhi last month to attend the Heart of Asia senior officials meeting, on whose sidelines he also met his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, would be an ice-breaker, however, no progress could be achieved.