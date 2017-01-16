Singapore imposes road tax on foreign-registered cars

Singapore, Jan 16 : Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday that all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC).

The cars would be levied $4.48 per-entry when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new rule which took effect from January 15, was to match Malaysia’s road charge implemented in November 2016.

Singapore’s Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said in parliament on January 9, that the decision was to ensure that Malaysia took note of Singapore’s response whenever they raised their tolls or introduced a new levy.

An average of 20,000 Singapore-registered vehicles enter Malaysia daily via the two land checkpoints.

