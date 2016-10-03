Singaporean long-haul low-cost carrier Scoot starts Singapore-Jaipur flight

Jaipur, Oct 3 : Singaporean long-haul low-cost carrier Scoot has launched a flight to Jaipur and the inaugural flight touched down here last night.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights will operate from Singapore to Jaipur on Monday, Friday and Sunday and from Jaipur to Singapore on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday, airline officials said.

“Jaipur is the third destination after Chennai and Amritsar where we have started operations,” Bharath Mahadevan, country head of the airline, said today.

The airline started the flight connecting Jaipur to Singapore as per its expansion plans and is targeting the youth, who love traveling and exploring new destinations, he said.

“We are hopeful of gaining a strong foothold in the country with our exceptional offers and features like in- flight connectivity,” he said.

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Krishnendra Kaur Deepa, senior officials of the state government and representatives from Singapore Tourism Board were present at the event where the launch of the flight was announced.

