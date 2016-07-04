Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya in trouble over tweet against female journalist

MUMBAI: A female journalist on Sunday registered a complaint with the Delhi police against Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya for sexually harassing her with abusive posts on microblogging site Twitter. The journalist, Swati Chaturvedi, said the Mumbai Police had reached out to her and the case will be transferred to Mumbai, where Bhattacharya is based.

Bhattacharya was embroiled in controversy last year for his tweets in the Salman Khan 2002 fatal mishap case and for calling Pakistani ghazal singer Ghulam Ali “a dengue artist from a terrorist country”.

Last week, Bhattacharya took to Twitter calling the murder of a techie in Chennai a case of “Love Jihad”. Other Twitter users, including haturvedi lambasted Abhijeet for the tweet. Chaturvedi said Bhattacharya was lying and the police should act against him for stoking communal hatred. Bhattacharya then lashed out against her with choicest abuses, calling her a “shameless old woman” and a “lady of Indo-Pak breed who hates Indians”.

“His tweets were obnoxious and ghastly. There was a huge outcry on Twitter among journalists and my followers after he targeted me. Just because one has an opinion, doesn’t mean one has to be sexually harassed. Enough is enough,” Chaturvedi told TOI. The Delhi-based journalist does not know Bhattacharya personally and has never met him. “I had done an interview with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray earlier, when I learnt that Bhattacharya had approached him, suggesting that the Sena start a movement against Pakistani singers. Thackeray too was disgusted,” added Chaturvedi, who has been a journalist for 20 years and has 17,800 followers on Twitter.

After Chaturvedi tagged the Mumbai Police on Saturday and reported Bhattacharya’s tweet, they reached out to her online at night. “I got a call from the Mumbai Police on Sunday morning and was told that I could file a sexual harassment case at any police station; there would be no jurisdiction issue. I just want the police to arrest him. Bhattacharya’s tweets were sick and perverted; it felt like being molested,” she said.