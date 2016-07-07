Singer Adele planning Australian tour

Los Angeles, July 7 Singer Adele has hinted that she is planning a tour of Australia for her fans from the land of Oz.

The “Hello” hitmaker opened the US leg of her 2016 tour in St. Paul, Minnesota on Tuesday, and when she learned one of the fans in attendance had flown all the way from Australia to see her, she got down off the stage to hug the woman, reports ew.com.

“I am planning an Australian tour now. Why don’t we get your info and when the Sydney show happens you can come, on us,” she told the fan.

However, the 28-year-old singer quickly backtracked, saying: “Well, if the tour happens… I always announce things when I’m not supposed to!”

What’s the main obstacle that’s holding the star back?

“My son will be starting school then,” she said, adding that she will want to be back home in London for that.

“Can you imagine me dropping my kid off at school? Crying?” she said.

The singer joked that she will “probably retire from music”.

“I’m telling a joke,” she told the crowd, and added: “And the punchline is: Can you imagine me quitting music to become a music teacher at his school?”

(IANS)