Singer Adnan Sami gets flak from ‘outraged’ Pakistanis on Twitter

Mumbai, Sep 30: Singer Adnan Sami was at the receiving end of Twitter backlash after he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

After surgical strikes Sami tweeted, “Big Congratulations to @PMOIndia & our brave Armed forces for a brilliant, successful & mature strategic strike against #terrorism ! #Salute.”

Big Congratulations to @PMOIndia & our brave Armed forces for a brilliant, successful & mature strategic strike against #terrorism ! #Salute — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) September 29, 2016

But the singers tweet was met with a huge backlash afterwards. Sami who is of Pakistani origin, is now an Indian citizen.

Twitterati criticised Sami for siding with India, in spite of being the son of a PAF pilot.

Sami, however, chose to give a fitting reply to these people on the Internet. He said: Pakistanis r outraged by my earlier tweet. Their outburst clearly means they see Terrorist & Pakistan as the same!

With this, Adnan became one of the many soft targets of the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.