Singer Adnan Sami gets flak from ‘outraged’ Pakistanis on Twitter

September 30, 2016 | By :

Mumbai, Sep 30: Singer Adnan Sami was at the receiving end of Twitter backlash after he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the surgical strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

After surgical strikes Sami tweeted, “Big Congratulations to @PMOIndia & our brave Armed forces for a brilliant, successful & mature strategic strike against #terrorism ! #Salute.”

But the singers tweet was met with a huge backlash afterwards. Sami who is of Pakistani origin, is now an Indian citizen.

Twitterati criticised Sami for siding with India, in spite of being the son of a PAF pilot.

Sami, however, chose to give a fitting reply to these people on the Internet. He said: Pakistanis r outraged by my earlier tweet. Their outburst clearly means they see Terrorist & Pakistan as the same!

With this, Adnan became one of the many soft targets of the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan.

Tags: ,
Related News
US intelligence used Twitter to send ‘dozens’ of coded message to Russian spy
Divya Spandana skinned alive Rajeev Chandrashekhar in a single tweet
I tweet from bed, occasionally allows others to post my words: Trump
50,000 Russia-linked bots, retweeted Donald Trump during 2016 US polls
Sharing fake news on Twitter: Kerala Police registers case against Rajeev Chandrasekhar MP
Before the real polls, Congress busy running Twitter polls
Top