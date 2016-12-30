Singer Anuradha Paudwal to be conferred with D. Litt degree by D Y Patil University

Mumbai, Dec 30 Noted playback singer Anuradha Paudwal will be conferred with honorary D. Litt degree by the D Y Patil University on its 5th convocation ceremony, to be held in Kolhapur on Friday.

The degree is being conferred on Paudwal for her outstanding contribution in popularising Sanskrit shlokas from Durga saptashati, Shiv Mahima Srot, Bhagwad Gita and other religious texts, vice chancellor of the university, Dr Prakash B Behere said a statement issued.

“This is a recognition of my work and the entire art fraternity, which I am associated with. This will inspire me to work harder,” Paudwal told PTI.

The 64-year-old artist, in her career spanning over more than three decades in Bollywood, non-film and regional music, has given scores of memorable hits, esepcially during the 90s.

A National Award recipient, she is also the four-time winner of prestigious Filmfare Award.

Paudwal started her career as playback singer in 1973 and went on to sing over 5,000 songs in Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya and Nepali films.

Beside giving superhit songs from films like Hero, Ram Lakhan, Tezab, Ashiquee, Jung, Dil, Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi, Paudwal’s devotional songs became widely popular and achieved her a distinct mark in the film and music industry.