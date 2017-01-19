Singer Ariana Grande gets her own doppelganger in Jacky Vasquez

Virginia, Jan 19:Between her concerts, her acting roles, and her upcoming turn as a video game character, it seems that Ariana Grande keeps a pretty busy schedule. After all, she is the “hardest working 23 year old human being on earth.” Thankfully, if the entertainer ever needs a day of rest from her hectic life all she has to do is call up 20-year-old Jacky Vasquez to take over. That’s because this Virginian is a dead ringer for the Dangerous Woman singer.

The comparisons began back in 2010, according to a recent interview Vasquez gave to Sweety High. It was her fellow classmates and friends that first pointed out her resemblance to Grande’s Victorious character, Cat Valentine, though it took her a bit longer to realize their shared likeness. Since then, she’s worked hard to channel the style of her idol by perfecting her high ponytail and even embracing Ariana’s signature poses, the duck face and the wink.

The 20-year-old has become so adept at her Grande look that she’s been mistaken for the singer on a few occasions. “I remember I got mistaken in Washington D.C. because she was at the Verizon Center that day and I dressed up like her since she was in town,” Vasquez said in the interview. “People asked me to take pictures with them that day, it was so fun!” Online, she has caused even a bigger stir. On Instagram, Vasquez has nearly 200k followers, and her selfies frequently elicit thousands of likes and hundreds of comments for those astounded by how much she resembles the star.

If you’re looking to channel your inner Ariana, Vasquez has a few pointers that will help. “My tip to those who want to emulate her style is to work that high voluminous ponytail,” she said. “That is the most important thing in addition to rocking cat eye winged eyeliner and super long eyelashes. These things are what make Ariana, Ariana.”

???? (I WONT be gettin bangs btw, if anything I'd do an inspired look but not for real cause I don't really like em tbh) #remakepic

Though she’s had a few opportunities, Jacky has yet to meet her famous doppelgänger. But when that day comes, she knows it will be a very special one. Let’s just hope for Ariana Grande’s sake that this look-alike can’t sing, otherwise their might be another pop diva taking over the charts.