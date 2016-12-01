Singer Beyonce releases stand alone track “All Night”

NewYork,Dec1:Beyoncé proved she is still running the world with the release of the stand-alone video for her track “All Night” on Wednesday.The news is referenced from Hollywood reporter.

The video for the Diplo-produced track is an individual clip from Beyonce’s gorgeous visual album Lemonade. Shifting from black-and-white to color, “All Night” features bits of heartwarming footage from Bey’s home movies, including her and Jay Z’s wedding day and spending family time with daughter Blue Ivy.

