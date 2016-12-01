Singer Beyonce releases stand alone track “All Night”

NewYork,Dec1:Beyoncé proved she is still running the world with the release of the stand-alone video for her track “All Night” on Wednesday.The news is referenced from Hollywood reporter.

The video for the Diplo-produced track is an individual clip from Beyonce’s gorgeous visual album Lemonade. Shifting from black-and-white to color, “All Night” features bits of heartwarming footage from Bey’s home movies, including her and Jay Z’s wedding day and spending family time with daughter Blue Ivy.

Watch the video of “All Night”

