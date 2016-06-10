Singer Beyonce sneezes mid-concert, Fans Cheere Her

Los Angeles, June 10: The singer and newly-inducted CFDA Fashion Icon Beyonce Knowles was performing in the New York City infront of thousands of fans. That’s when the ‘awkward’ moment for the singer happened and she sneezed between singing her top song list on the show.

It was a ”Formation” concert which was attended by around 40,000 people. After the singer sneezed into her sleeve, the crowd yelled ‘bless you’ and cheered her. The internet reacted with the same enthusiasm over the incident.

One of the followers from the twitter posted that, ”Beyoncé just sneezed into the crook of her arm of her Gucci costume in between songs and it was very endearing.” Another tweeted that,”beyoncé sneezed once between songs tonight and made the entire stadium say “bless you” and cheer…she LITERALLY sneezed on the beat”.

At i Field on Tuesday (June 7) night, Beyonce had just finished a song and was getting ready to perform the next one on her setlist when she graciously sneezed into her sleeve, reported Ace Showbiz.

Beyonce, 34, is currently in the middle of her “Formation” world tour, which kicked off back in late April in support of her latest album “Lemonade”.