Singer Britney Spears love to marry pop star Justin Bieber

Los Angeles, Oct 06: Singer Britney Spears has declared that she would love to marry pop star Justin Bieber. She said so on a UK chat show.

The 34-year-old singer has been single since she split from film and TV producer Charlie Ebersol in June 2015, but she has now admitted she would tie the knot with the 22-year-old star if given the chance, reported Female First.

Appearing on UK TV show Loose Women, Britney played a game of Snog, Marry, Avoid with Justin Bieber, Simon Cowell, and Madonna.

After a long pause, the Toxic hitmaker said, “Justin Bieber, marry.”

She then changed her mind and said she would rather “snog” (kiss) the Sorry musician.

Britney declined to comment on whether she’d marry Simon or Madonna, who she famously shared a kiss with at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2003, and instead claimed she’d avoid them both.

Britney Spears admitted that although she is enjoying being single, when it comes to dating she has a preference toward “younger guys”.

“I’m not [dating]. I’m happily single right now… I like younger guys… I like spur of the moment things, I don’t like it to be so planned like let’s go on a date, I just like things to happen.”