Singer Bruno Mars’s 24K Magic World Tour sold more than one million tickets in a day

Los Angeles, November 24: Grammy award winning singer Bruno Mars’s 24K Magic World Tour sold more than one million tickets in a single day.

Tickets for Mars’ Europe and North America tour dates went on sale Monday, following a night of television for the pop star that included a performance at the American Music Awards and a 60 Minutes profile that marked his first on-camera interview in four years, reports billboard.com.

Now the 24K Magic World Tour has added 15 shows for a total of 100, including five shows in the New York City area, four nights at London’s O2 Arena and four Los Angeles shows at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The “Uptown funk” hitmaker’s tour starts on March 28 next year and ends on November 11. IANS