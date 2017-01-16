Singer Celine Dion pays video tribute to late husband Rene Angelil on his 1st death anniversary

Washington D C, Jan. 16: Celine Dion has another beautiful emotional memoir in store for the memory of her late husband Rene Angelil.

The 48-year-old singer recently took to her social media handle to pay a tribute to Angelil on the first anniversary of his death with a beautiful and heartbreaking video montage, showing images from the childhood of the Grammy-winner’s husband, who also served as her manager.

Some of his happiest moments with the ‘The Power Of Love’ singer was posted on her Facebook page, including a footage where he is seen holding their then-newborn son Rene-Charles, who is now 15, and embracing Dion’s baby bump as she prepares to give birth to their twin sons, Eddie and Nelson, who are now six.

Then, the couple is also seen at their 1994 wedding, on a golf course and posing with now-late icons Muhammad Ali and Nelson Mandela.

Angelil died at the age of 73 on January 14, 2016 after a long battle with throat cancer. (ANI)