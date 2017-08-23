Singer-composer Toshi Sabri slams Virat Kohli for sharing his family video to advocate against Child Abuse

New Delhi/August 23: Recently, a shocking video of a little girl being intimidated by her mother to study went viral on social media. Many celebrities condemned and shared the whats app video. The little girl was left shaken and was crying constantly while being taught numbers one to five.

The little one in the video is finally has been identified as Bollywood singer and composer Toshi Sabri’s 3-year-old niece, named Haya. He gained fame with the song “Maahi” from the 2009 Bollywood film Raaz.

Kohli and his friends Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa also shared the video appealing the parents to not to indulge in child abuse.



According to reports, Toshi Sabri claimed that the video was made for a personal family group on whats app. Cricketer Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who shared this video don’t know about us.

A child’s basic character would be known only to the child’s parents or family. Likewise, Toshi Sabri clarified that Haya’s nature is such that after being scolded and the next minute she runs off to play. But, because of her nature, if we don’t push her, she won’t study.”

Toshi Sabri also stated that “it is very important for a child to learn and it is okay for one to overlook the tantrums of the child if it is questioned of the education. The homework she gets in the nursery, of learning numbers, she’ll never be able to learn.”

He further added that “no one should form a judgment about the parenting techniques of his sister after viewing a 1.5 min video.