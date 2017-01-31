Singer composer Vishal Dadlani filed for divorce from Priyali, his wife of 18 years

Mumbai, Jan 31: Vishal Dadlani has filed for divorce from Priyali, his wife of 18 years. The singer-composer was seen arriving at a Bandra court to finalise the legalities on Monday.

Vishal has not opened up about his marriage till now but chose to reveal the decision in a statement. He said that he and Delhi-based Priyali were living separately for the past few years and he said that they will continue to remain good friends.

Vishal’s statement, “After several years of living separately, Priyali and I are officially filing for divorce. This is the only statement either of us wishes to make as this is a private and personal matter, and we hope it will be respected as such. Over our time apart, we have become perhaps greater friends than we have ever been before. Both our families are extremely close, to us and to each other, and of course, this will remain so. Our private lives have always been extremely personal to us, so we humbly ask for dignity and privacy in this regard.Thank you.“

On the professional front, Vishal and his partner Shekhar Ravjiani, from Vishal Shekhar, composed music of several popular films like ‘Sultan’ and ‘Befikre’ last year, with Vishal singing popular tracks like ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’, ‘Udta Punjab’ among others.