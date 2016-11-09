Singer Demi Lovato apologises after tweeting Trump-related joke

It’s safe to say there’s going to be a lot of regretted tweets throughout the election.

Singer Demi Lovato has issued a hasty apology over a joke she posted earlier to her almost 40 million Twitter followers.

I apologize for the joke I made earlier.. seemed to offend some people. Just making light of the election ? — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) November 8, 2016

Echoing Republican candidate Donald Trump’s lewd recording from 2005, the singer reportedly joked: “Sometimes you just have to agree to disagree and grab some pussy.”

“Someone take my twitter away from me,” she wrote afterwards.

But most of her fans didn’t seem to mind, saying it was a funny joke and that people need to “lighten up”.

While the original tweet has been deleted, her followers were quick to respond with screenshots of the alleged offending gaffe

The singer is a proud Clinton supporter who has performed at the Democratic candidate’s rallies and campaigned for her on social media.

Earlier today, she shared a snap of her and Clinton at a campaign rally in Iowa City back in January.