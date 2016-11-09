Singer Demi Lovato apologises after tweeting Trump-related joke

November 9, 2016 | By :

It’s safe to say there’s going to be a lot of regretted tweets throughout the election.

Singer Demi Lovato has issued a hasty apology over a joke she posted earlier to her almost 40 million Twitter followers.

Echoing Republican candidate Donald Trump’s lewd recording from 2005, the singer reportedly joked: “Sometimes you just have to agree to disagree and grab some pussy.”

“Someone take my twitter away from me,” she wrote afterwards.

But most of her fans didn’t seem to mind, saying it was a funny joke and that people need to “lighten up”.

While the original tweet has been deleted, her followers were quick to respond with screenshots of the alleged offending gaffe

The singer is a proud Clinton supporter who has performed at the Democratic candidate’s rallies and campaigned for her on social media.

Earlier today, she shared a snap of her and Clinton at a campaign rally in Iowa City back in January.

#ImWithHer ??❤️?

A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Indian origin singer Liora Itzhak welcomes PM Modi to Israel with National anthem in Hindi and Hebrew
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who returned to Twitter with a new account,once again been barred from Twitter
Google honoured late Kannada superstar and singer Rajkumar with doodle on his 88th birth anniversary
Assam CM backs singer Nahid Afrin against fatwa
Nahid Afrin
Assam mullahs issue fatwa against singer Nahid Afrin
Singer Perrie Edwards shares romantic photo with beau
Top