Singer Ed Sheeran invests in fashion label in Suffolk

London, Jan 17 : Singer Ed Sheeran has invested in a fashion label in his hometown of Suffolk.

The 25-year-old singing sensation, who was raised in Suffolk, is a huge fan of Hoax, the clothing line which was started locally in his hometown, and has been promoting the range by wearing it at various public events, reported Femalefirst.

“Ed is a huge fan of Hoaxs stuff and has been wearing their clothes since he was a little boy. He knows the guys at the company and wanted to help them out as much as he could so he has invested in their business,” a source said.

The source added, “Now he is wearing the brand during as many promo appearances and performances as he can to get their name out there. Its an amazing gesture from Ed. He adores Suffolk and loves giving back to his hometown. He still lives there and is regularly spotted down the local pub.