Singer Ed Sheeran reveals secret of 3kg weight loss

London, Jan 12 :Singer Ed Sheeran has revealed how he shed a whopping three stone (almost 20 kg).

Sheeran swears by working out just 10 minutes a day and was given a high-intensity regime by his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, reports mirror.co.uk.

“I didn’t realise how active I was on tour,” he said.

“My diet was pizza and beer, but because I was doing two hours a night, I was really in shape. I stopped touring and carried on my diet of pizza and beer. Suddenly, I didn’t fit in anything. I was like, ‘All my clothes have shrunk’.”

The 25-year-old, who recently released two singles – “Shape of you” and “Castle on the hill” – has dropped to 11.5 stone (73 kg).

Speaking on a radio station, he said: “I did 10 minutes a day without fail – intervals of 30 seconds sprinting and 30 jogging. The key is to not miss a day, so you don’t have to do an hour.”

–IANS