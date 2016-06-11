Singer Grimmie shot in Orlando, suspect dead – police

Orlando, June 11: Singer Christina Grimmie, who gained fame as a contestant on the television singing contest “The Voice,” was shot at a concert in Orlando on Friday, police said on social media.

Grimmie’s brother tackled the gunman, who shot himself, the Orlando Police Department said on Twitter.

Police tweeted the suspect was dead.

Grimmie placed third during the 2014 season of the “The Voice,” a singing competition on NBC.

“We are heartbroken,” said “The Voice” in a Twitter post.

