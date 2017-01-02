Singer Gwen Stefani becomes Revlon’s next face

NewYork,Jan2:It was going to be hard for Gwen Stefani to top her exciting 2016 (highlights included her romance with Blake Shelton, more adventures on The Voice and of course her collaboration with People Shop), but one day into the new year she’s managed: She’s joining Revlon as their latest global ambassador.

Stefani, who will join fellow Revlon spokeswomen Ciara, Olivia Wilde and Halle Berry, is almost as well known for her bold beauty look (red lips, cat eye) as she is for her platinum hair and signature style. But recently, she’s been mixing up her iconic look by adding in nude lips and bold brows, making this the perfect time for her to land a beauty contract.

And Stefani agrees, saying in a statement: “Ever since I was a young girl, I have used makeup as a form of self-expression … I am passionate about makeup and how it can showcase your individuality and creativity. Partnering with an iconic beauty brand such as Revlon felt like a natural fit. I am so excited to continue sharing my love of makeup as a Revlon.”