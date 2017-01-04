Singer Janet Jackson gives birth to first child with Wissam Al Mana

Los Angeles, Jan 4 : Singer Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on Tuesday, January 3 and named him, Eissa Al Manna, reported People magazine.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” a representative for the singer, 50, said in a statement.

The Grammy-winning singer married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and news of their first childs impending arrival was reported in May