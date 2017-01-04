Singer Janet Jackson gives birth to first child with Wissam Al Mana

January 4, 2017 | By :
Singer Janet Jackson gives birth to first child with Wissam Al Mana

Los Angeles, Jan 4 : Singer Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy on Tuesday, January 3 and named him, Eissa Al Manna, reported People magazine.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world. Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably,” a representative for the singer, 50, said in a statement.

The Grammy-winning singer married Qatari businessman Al Mana in 2012, and news of their first childs impending arrival was reported in May

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Indian origin singer Liora Itzhak welcomes PM Modi to Israel with National anthem in Hindi and Hebrew
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who returned to Twitter with a new account,once again been barred from Twitter
Google honoured late Kannada superstar and singer Rajkumar with doodle on his 88th birth anniversary
Assam CM backs singer Nahid Afrin against fatwa
Nahid Afrin
Assam mullahs issue fatwa against singer Nahid Afrin
Singer Perrie Edwards shares romantic photo with beau
Top