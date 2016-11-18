Singer Jennifer Lopez dazzles in semi sheer Zuhair Murad couture jumpsuit at Latin Grammys in Las Vegas

Las Vegas,Nov18:Jennifer Lopez does semi-sheer like no other when it comes to award show red carpets.

The multi-talented star attended the 17th Annual Latin Grammys on Thursday in Las Vegas, where she will be performing at the event for the first time. Lopez, 47, stole the style spotlight in a glittery black jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad’s Winter 2016 couture collection.

Covered in head-to-toe sequins and lace detailing, the Shades of Blue actress showed off her toned body in the form fitting one-piece that featured sheer panels along the plunging neckline, sleeves and pants. She later changed into an embellished white mini dress for her performance.