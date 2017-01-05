Singer Jennifer Lopez gets restraining order against stalker in LA

January 5, 2017 | By :
Singer Jennifer Lopez gets restraining order against stalker in LA

Los Angeles ,Jan 5:Jennifer Lopez has been granted a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who she claims has a history of violence.

The pop star’s lawyers filed documents in the LA Superior Court on Tuesday, January 3, seeking a restraining order against Timothy McLanahan, who they allege has sent the singer flowers and was previously arrested for driving onto her property.

“Suspect has driven his vehicle onto victim’s property and wants to see her and was arrested, follows victim by his own admission, suspect has history of violence and suspect continues to send mail and flowers to victim,” the court’s director of public information, Mary Hern, told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 4 of the claims.

It’s not the first time the Ain’t Your Mama singer, 47, who is currently dating rapper Drake, has had a scary run-in with an obsessed fan.

In 2013, John M. Dubis – who Lopez had a restraining order against at the time – was arrested after breaking into her Hamptons, New York mansion and living in her pool house undetected for six days. Lopez was not staying at the home at the time of the incident.

Tags: , , , ,
Related News
Creeper follows woman from Mumbai to Delhi, forced to quit studies, using mobile phone and going out
Two board members of anonymous social media app Whisper depart in LA
Indian origin singer Liora Itzhak welcomes PM Modi to Israel with National anthem in Hindi and Hebrew
Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who returned to Twitter with a new account,once again been barred from Twitter
Google honoured late Kannada superstar and singer Rajkumar with doodle on his 88th birth anniversary
Assam CM backs singer Nahid Afrin against fatwa
Top