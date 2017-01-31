Singer Jennifer Lopez terrified of boyfriend Drake ,cheating on her

January 31, 2017 | By :
Singer Jennifer Lopez terrified of boyfriend Drake ,cheating on her

Los Angeles, Jan 31 : Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is reportedly nervous her rumoured boyfriend Drake will cheat on her with strippers at the Super Bowl party.

“JLo is as confident as any sexy woman could be, but she’s worried like hell about Drake next weekend at his Super Bowl gig,” a source close to the star told hollywoodLife.com.

“Him, being around all those half-naked strippers. That’s just asking for trouble. She’s nervous Drake’s not going to keep his hands to himself. That’s like dangling a mouse in front of a snake.”

The source added that Lopez doesn’t want him to go, but would never stop him from making his money.

“She’s going to have a serious talk with him prior to this event.”

–IANS

