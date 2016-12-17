Singer Joe Jonas in head over heels with girlfriend Sophie Turner

London, Dec 17 Singer Joe Jonas is “smitten” with his new girlfriend Sophie Turner.

The 27-year-old singer has been reportedly dating the Game of Thrones actress for the past month, and sources now say he is quickly falling head over heels for her because she “has her own money” and is not being with him for free dates, reported Female First.

“(Joe is) smitten (because Sophie) has her own money. He loves her because she wont let him pay for her all the time, which is so rare in girls he meets. She insists on paying her own way for flights when he asks her to come see him and offers to pay. Plus, he thinks shes so smart and sexy,” a source said.