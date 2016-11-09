Singer Justin Beiber’s ex Jayde Pierce,pregnant with first child

London,Nov9:The former girlfriend of Canadian crooner Justin Bieber is expecting her first child, revealing her burgeoning bump on Instagram.

Jayde Pierce – who split with the singer at the start of this year – revealed on social media that she is six months pregnant.

The 21-year-old blogger and model is expecting a child with fellow blogger and rapper Mike Dixon.

The blogger kept her pregnancy under wraps until two weeks ago, when she posted a picture of herself wearing a swimsuit.

Jayde wrote: “We are so excited to finally announce we are expecting a baby! I still can’t believe me and the love of my life have created another life that’s growing inside of me.

“It’s been the hardest but one of the best times of my life so far. We can’t wait to meet you little baby & we love you so much.”

