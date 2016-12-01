Singer Kate Perry attends 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball with beau Orlando Bloom

NewYork,Dec1:Katy Perry attended the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball Tuesday, November 29, in NYC, where she was joined by her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. See their red carpet date night in Red Carpet Daily, presented by DirecTV!

Accepting this year’s Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award, the “Rise” ringer, 32, shined in an iridescent Marchesa dress with a plunging, floral-accented bodice and pleated details. She carried a matching Edie Parker clutch and added flower-shaped dangling earrings by L’Dezen.

Bloom, 39, meanwhile, looked especially dapper in a midnight-blue tux, teamed with a matching bow tie. Perry and the Lord of the Rings actor arrived together but walked the carpet separately. They reunited inside, where Hillary Clinton presented the pop star with her award.