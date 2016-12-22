Singer Katy Perry and beau Orlando Bloom visit LA children’s hospital as Santa Clauses

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec. 22 : Looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have put in special efforts by spreading the holiday cheer for a selected few before Christmas.

During a recent visit to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the A-list couple dressed in matching Mr. and Mrs. Claus ensembles complete with red and white velvet Santa hats, reports E! Online.

The 32-year-old singer and her actor beau posed for photos with the young patients and even sang a few Christmas carols.

“This week Santa and I got to spread some cheer and have a carol sing-a-long with some beautiful children at @childrensla!” the ‘Roar’ singer wrote on Instagram alongside a snap that shows the couple cheering for the children in their bright outfits.

“I love the music therapy program there… it lifts spirits and heals hearts. I know for me, music has always been healing. I hope everyone can give back this season in their own way. That’s the greatest gift of all,” she added to the post.

One excited parent also took to social media to post “It was so beautiful” alongside a snapshot of the duo surrounding her son.

“I’m so very thankful and we got news we get to go home tomorrow,” the mother wrote.

Reportedly, the couple also visited several patients who were too sick to leave their rooms, including a megafan who got a surprise “happy birthday duet” from Perry and Bloom. (ANI)