Singer Katy Perry plans to stripped naked to encourage people to vote in the US presidential election

Los Angeles, Sep 28: Singer Katy Perry stripped naked to encourage people to vote in the US presidential election, asking them to “come to the polls in whatever state” they wake up in.

Perry has filmed a naked skit to persuade people to make their choice between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton ahead of the polls on November 8, reports mirror.co.uk.

“Hi, I’m Katy Perry. You know, November 8 is election day and I’ve got some great news. This year, you can look like s**t when you vote. Perfect,” Perry said in a new “Funny or Die” sketch .

“Yep, I’ve briefly scanned the constitution and nowhere does it say you can’t just roll out of bed and come to the polls in whatever state you woke up in. In the name of democracy, any just out of bed look as A-OK,” she added.

Perry searched through some of the possible outfits, but it was her birthday suit that captured her imagination.

She continued: “Or if, you’re like me, I sleep naked. Yep, let those babies loose! I read the constitution I know that I have the right to vote naked.”

A couple of police officers later appear in the skit, asking if she actually read the document or had a brief glance.

“Scratch that. Gotta wear clothes! My bad,” Perry said.