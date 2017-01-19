Singer Kesha gets emotional in an interview over Dr. Luke lawsuit
Los Angeles, Jan 19:Kesha broke down over the “devastating” results of the lawsuit that she filed against music producer Dr. Luke in a new interview with Noisey published on Wednesday, January 18.
“When you work really hard at something, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating,” the “TiK ToK” singer, 29, told Vice’s music-centric site Noisey in a taped interview of the lawsuit she filed in 2014. “I worked my ass off for a lot of years to be able to do it: I sang backup vocals and the first couple songs I was on, I didn’t give a f–k ‘cause I just had this one vision. Once you earn that and make that happen, then to have it taken away from you is pretty devastating. It is definitely a mind f–k.”
oh my love, ❤️the Springwater❤️ this is the same bar I have been sneaking into since I was a kid, where I first saw my favorite band Partycannon ( Steeeeeeeephen was in it ), where I played my first show with my brother (we were called Dynamite Cop btw ) where I have had endless disgusting fun nights full of bad boys, and my favorite bathrooms on the planet ( SO gross ) – I also first saw someone smoking crack outside this venue when I was 17 ( scary, don’t do drugs ) AND where I shot and DIRECTED my first video- the music video to my favorite song off of Warrior, Dirty Love ( a song I wrote and recorded with my favorite artist, the genius, Mr. Iggy Pop, the father of punk and all things awesome. thank you for being a haven for debauchery and housing some of my most special nights and favorite laugh out loud memories. ☠❤️☠❤️☠❤️☠❤️☠❤️☠❤️☠❤️
“You’re asking the court to decimate a contract that was heavily negotiated and typical for the industry,” the judge told Kesha’s former attorney, Mark Geragos, during the Friday, February 19, court hearing, adding that her instinct as a judge was “to do the commercially reasonable thing.”
Dr. Luke (nee Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald), for his part, has denied all the singer’s allegations and pointed out that Kesha once denied under oath that the pair had ever had any sexual relations. “Kesha and I made a lot of songs together and it was often good but there were creative differences at times,” he tweeted in February 2016. “It’s sad that she would turn a contract negotiation into something so horrendous and untrue. But I feel confident when this is over the lies will be exposed and the truth will prevail.”
In a post to Instagram later in the day, Kesha thanked Vice for conducting the interview and gave fans a small look into the significance of Springwater, the Nashville bar where she “first saw someone smoking crack,” as an important venue for her musical career.