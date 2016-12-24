Singer Kesha says she wants to release her new album and create music in 2017

Los Angeles, Dec 24 : Singer Kesha says she just wants to release her new album and create music in 2017.

The Tik Tok hitmaker has been working on an emotional duet with a mystery collaborator, which made her cry “happy tears”.

The 29-year-old pop star has penned a heartfelt message to her fans about her horrible year and how she aims to “forever fight” to be able to release the songs she has been working on.

“Just got back a mix of me and someone singing a duet crying happy tears never in my life imagined this dream could ever actually come true …. Please pray one day yall can hear this music. its the most vulnerable and honest I have ever been to myself and its literally documenting me growing up.

“I cannot wait and will forever fight for you to hear it. merry everything and happy every day and thank you for not abandoning me while I fight the good fight. I just want to make art. and let you hear it. thats all I want for Christmas. and my New Years resolution is to finish my record and give it to you. thank you animals. love yall. (sic)” Kesha wrote along side a black and white picture of the star.