Singer Lady Gaga to take the Super Bowl LI stage on Sunday at NFL championship

Houston , Feb2:Counting down the minutes! Lady Gaga is set to take the Super Bowl LI stage for a highly anticipated halftime show performance at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Sunday, February 5, when the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons for the NFL championship title.

While most of the show has been kept under wraps, the six-time Grammy winner, 30, has teased her Little Monsters with plenty of behind-the-scenes photos and videos in recent weeks. Here’s everything we know so far about Gaga’s 12-minute performance.

Me and mom in the End Zone ??? A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:00pm PST

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

She’s (Most Likely) Performing “Bad Romance”

In a rehearsal video released earlier this month, Gaga and her backup dancers were seen practicing the iconic choreography to her 2009 single “Bad Romance,” hinting that the track may be included in the Super Bowl set list.

That Roof Stunt Is Definitely Happening



During a recent radio interview, the American Horror Story actress confirmed rumors that she will perform while suspended from the roof of the football stadium. “It was my sister [Natali’s idea],” she told Boston’s Mix 104.1. “My sister was like, ‘I know, let’s suspend you in the air!'”

o prepare for the big event, Gaga has been rehearsing nonstop with her team. Thirty days before the Super Bowl, she shared a first behind-the-scenes look with an Instagram photo of herself and her band doing a sound check in a rehearsal studio. The crew later had a dance floor installed in the backyard of Gaga’s Malibu estate so they could practice outside. “SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. … Can’t wait to perform for u!” she wrote on Instagram.

The “Joanne” singer has also been working out with a personal trainer every day to ensure she’s in tip-top shape come Sunday night. “Training. Everyday all day,” she captioned an Instagram picture of herself baring her toned abs while exercising outside her home.