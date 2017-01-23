Singer Madonna gives fiery speech on blowing up White house

Washington D.C. , Jan. 23: The Queen of Pop Madonna, who attended the Women’s march in Washington, delivered a fiery speech to the hundreds of thousands gathered in the nation’s capital, as she said she’d thought a lot about “blowing up the White House” since Donald Trump’s election, but instead will choose love.

“Can you hear me? Are you ready to shake up the world? Welcome to the revolution of love,” Madonna told the marchers.

“To the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny. Where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people,” reports The Washington Post.

“It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f**k up,” Madonna continued. “It seems as though we all slipped into a false sense of comfort, that justice would prevail and that good would prevail in the end. Well, good did not win this election. But good will win in the end. So what today means is that we are far from the end. Today marks the beginning; the beginning of our story. The revolution starts here.”

The 58-year-old also had a message for “the detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything.”

“F**k you,” she said. “F**k you! It is the beginning of much-needed change. Change that will require sacrifice, people. But this is the hallmark of revolution.”

“Yes I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything.”

The ‘Vogue’ singer also sang her 1989 single “Express Yourself,” a feminist anthem of its time.

She ended the song singing a new improvised line: “Donald Trump, go suck a d**k.” (ANI)