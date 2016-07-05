Singer Madonna visits African slum with her children in Kenya

Los Angeles July 5 Singer Madonna and her children visited Kibera in Kenya, an area said to be Africa’s largest slum.

Madonna shared some images on Twitter of a trip to Kibera, with Shining Hope for Communities (SHOFCO), a charitable organisation which links free schools for girls to services for commodities such as clean water and free health care, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Alongside one photograph of slum children, she wrote: “Striking a pose in Kibera! Rebel hearts.”

The 57-year-old star also posted an image of a litter-strewn river and wrote: “Imagine this is where your water comes from! SHOFCO is working to change this in Kibera, Africa’s largest slum.”

Madonna also shared photographs of a meeting she had with an “amazing” mother of 14.

Alongside one image, she wrote: “Hugging Mama Sopfie. This amazing woman lives in a 10 by 10 dwelling in Kibera with her 14 children-two adopted. Her husband killed in a political uprising. She’s starting her own business with the help of SHOFCO. God bless her.”

Another image showed Madonna with her children Lourdes, Rocco, David, and Mercy. She captioned the image: “Sitting with mama Sofie, We are humbled.”