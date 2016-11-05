Singer Mariah Carey depressed after engagement with Australian billionaire called off

Los Angeles, Nov 5: Singer Mariah Carey is feeling depressed following her split from Australian billionaire James Packer.

The 46-year-old was left devastated when her engagement to the Australian billionaire was called off last month and after presuming they’d get back together, she has now accepted that it’s over, reports people.com.

“First the split didn’t seem to faze Mariah. It was like she expected things to be fine soon. Now she realizes that things aren’t fine and not being with James makes her depressed,” said a source.

Carey, who has five-year-old twins, Morrocan and Monroe, with ex-husband Nick Cannon, has been going out to take her mind off things.