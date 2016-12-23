Singer Mihir Joshi brands `Inside Out` as truly beautiful film

| By :

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Famous singer Mihir Joshi has recently applauded the animation and the characters in the Oscar-winning animated film 'Inside Out', which chronicles the emotional roller coaster ride that takes place mostly in the head of an 11-year-old girl named Riley as she moves to San Francisco, leaving behind her life in Minnesota.

Commenting on this film directed by Pete Docter and co-directed by Ronnie del Carmen, the Indian singer and television anchor said, "'Inside Out' has been a film that is truly beautiful. It is a movie that gives you a glimpse of all the emotions in your head. I personally loved the animation and the characters. I think it's a great film to watch this Christmas!"

Disney and Pixar come together for this unique film that showcases various emotions that go in our head through a concept which is not only too simple to comprehend but also interesting for every age to watch.

This Christmas, Star Movies is all set to entertain its audience with this film that won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature Film, at 1pm on December 25 as part of their Jingle All Day campaign. (ANI)