Singer Mika Singh booked for molesting Mumbai designer

Singer Mika Singh stoked yet another controversy today after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly molesting a designer.

A 32-year-old Mumbai-based designer filed a criminal complaint, alleging that she was assaulted during a scuffle with the singer at his residence.

Versova Police in Mumbai has booked Singh under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Refuting all charges, Mika Singh said that this was a mere case of threats and extortion.

“A girl barged into my premises this morning and began abusing me and assaulting me and my staff. She threatened to ruin my career and register a false case against me if I don’t pay her Rs 5 crore,” the singer said.

“I have all the evidence against the girl and I have also informed the police,” he added.

The singer has always grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons. In 2006, Rakhi Sawant lodged a complaint against him for kissing her during a celebration. Singh was also accused of slapping a Delhi-based doctor during a concert in south Delhi.