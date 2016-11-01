Singer Neha Bhasin marries beau Sameer Uddin in Italy

Rome, Nov 1 : Singer Neha Bhasin recently tied the knot with music composer Sameer Uddin in Tuscany in Italy.

The two, who have known each other for over four years, married in October 23 in the presence of family and friends.

“I have known Sameer since we were teenagers, but we never really connected back then. Music brought us together four years back and our friendship was effortless,” Bhasin told IANS.

Bhasin met him during the recording of the romantic single “Tera mera”, composed by Uddin.

Bhasin, who was also a part of the all girls band VIVA, says Uddin is very supportive “of my work and more so of who I am as a person. We dated and now are blessed to have each other in our lives.”

Dear Nbees i am so thrilled to tell you i married my best friend and the love of my life on 23rd oct in Tuscanny. ?? pic.twitter.com/gtOSGgMbdv — Neha Bhasin (@nehabhasin4u) October 31, 2016

“I am excited about my next release, after the wedding. So, there is no break from work,” added the 33-year-old singer.

–IANS