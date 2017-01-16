Singer Rihanna dresses in casual ensemble to NYC set

NewYork,Jan 16:Rihanna headed to the set of Ocean’s Eight in NYC on Thursday, January 12, in quite the casual ensemble — save for the price tag.

(“hoodie”), striped Gucci socks, buckled Maison Margiela sneakers and a petite Louis Vuitton backpack. Let’s break it down:

Hoodie: $1,215 (sold out at nordstrom.com)

 Socks: $460 (at net-a-porter.com)

Sneakers: $990 (at barneys.com)

Backpack: $1,910 (at us.louisvuitton.com)

Grand Total: $4,575 

And that doesn’t even include the windbreaker.

Styling athleisure wear in unexpected ways is certainly nothing new for the “Diamonds” singer. Making her way to the Ocean’s Eight set on Tuesday, where she’s working with a female-led cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Mindy Kaling, Rihanna bundled up in bubblegum sweats and a bright green Burberry trench. The day before that, she teamed a camouflage jacket with a slate, lace-up onesie (from her own line, Fenty, naturally).

While Rihanna’s role in the film has yet to be revealed, it appears she’s one of the “eight” opposite Bullock’s “Ocean,” the sister of George Clooney‘s Danny Ocean from the aughts’ male-led trilogy.

